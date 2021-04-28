Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 222,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,700,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

