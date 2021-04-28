Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 773 Shares of YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in YieldShares High Income ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in YieldShares High Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 27,246 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in YieldShares High Income ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YieldShares High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in YieldShares High Income ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in YieldShares High Income ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

YieldShares High Income ETF stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. YieldShares High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.

