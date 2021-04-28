H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$277.51 million for the quarter.

