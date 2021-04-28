HSBC Downgrades Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) to Hold

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PEGRF stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

