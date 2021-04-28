HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 470 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 436.58 ($5.70).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 441.95 ($5.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £90.26 billion and a PE ratio of 32.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 427.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 395.33. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

