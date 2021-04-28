HSBC’s (HSBA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 430.75 ($5.63).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 442.09 ($5.78) on Tuesday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The company has a market cap of £90.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 395.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

