HTMLCOIN Reaches Market Cap of $18.75 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $64,854.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,923.57 or 0.99976559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00041570 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $657.70 or 0.01197193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.49 or 0.00521501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.27 or 0.00379113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00140521 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003957 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

