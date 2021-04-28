Hudock Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,833,438. The company has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

