Hudock Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

MCD stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.79. 48,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.19. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.63. The company has a market cap of $174.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

