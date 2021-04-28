Hudock Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,661,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,642,000 after purchasing an additional 406,072 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,444,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 248,316 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,442,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,461,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,140,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,889. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

