Hudock Inc. Sells 3,594 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.97. The company had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,415. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

