Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

MRK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.20. 178,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,607,432. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.