Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,643 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after acquiring an additional 572,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,881,512,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.76. 22,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average of $114.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

