Huntsman (HUN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.