HyperBurn (HYPR) Reaches Market Cap of $5.67 Million

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. HyperBurn has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $1,184.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperBurn has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One HyperBurn coin can currently be bought for $10.77 or 0.00019637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00274477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.58 or 0.01039989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.56 or 0.00708223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.54 or 0.99803405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HyperBurn

HyperBurn’s total supply is 660,482 coins and its circulating supply is 526,383 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

Buying and Selling HyperBurn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperBurn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperBurn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperBurn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

