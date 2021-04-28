HyreCar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,962 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 800% compared to the typical daily volume of 440 call options.

HYRE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. 3,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,248. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in HyreCar by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HYRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

