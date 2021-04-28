I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $64.43

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.43, but opened at $62.26. I-Mab shares last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 1,112 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in I-Mab by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,016,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at $7,144,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at $7,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 6,951.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 144,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

