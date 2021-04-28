Ï„Bitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,465.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $61,117.93 or 1.12114539 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $18.95 million and approximately $17,465.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00274282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.43 or 0.01044557 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.57 or 0.00709126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,659.87 or 1.00267895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

