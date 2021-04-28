IBM Retirement Fund Sells 389 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,440,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $294.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.26 and its 200 day moving average is $278.86. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,965.07 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.38.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

