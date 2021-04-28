IBM Retirement Fund Sells 477 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.