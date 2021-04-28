ichi.farm (ICHI) One Day Volume Tops $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00273566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.26 or 0.01050649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.07 or 0.00710636 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,625.65 or 1.00290237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

