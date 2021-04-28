Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,499 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $819.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $766.48 and a 200-day moving average of $712.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.