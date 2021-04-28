Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.20. 20,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,037. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

