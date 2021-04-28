Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.93 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,838 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up about 1.6% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $253,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,187,000 after purchasing an additional 667,210 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,242,000.

ESGE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,258. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89.

