IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

IEX traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.00. 543,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,107. IDEX has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.42 and a 200 day moving average of $197.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

