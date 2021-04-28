IEC Electronics (IEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

Get IEC Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEC opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. IEC Electronics has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IEC Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.