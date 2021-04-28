Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Reduced by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.78. 7,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $230.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.60 and a 200 day moving average of $208.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

