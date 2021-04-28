Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.60 million.Illumina also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

Shares of ILMN traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.83. 26,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,155. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.32 and a 200 day moving average of $378.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $378.00.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Forex

Earnings History and Estimates for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit