Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.60 million.Illumina also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

Shares of ILMN traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.83. 26,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,155. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.32 and a 200 day moving average of $378.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $378.00.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

