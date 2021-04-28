Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05-4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Illumina also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

ILMN traded down $7.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.67. 43,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $378.00.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

