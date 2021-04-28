Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05-4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Illumina also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

ILMN traded down $7.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.67. 43,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $378.00.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: SEC Filing

Earnings History and Estimates for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit