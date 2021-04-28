Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Down 83.4% in April

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the March 31st total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMPUY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 144,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,064. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

