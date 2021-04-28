Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Down 83.4% in April

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the March 31st total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of IMPUY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 144,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,064. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $21.17.
About Impala Platinum
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.