Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. On average, analysts expect Imperial Oil to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMO opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

