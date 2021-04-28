Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by 162.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IBTX opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.82. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,123 shares of company stock worth $9,985,554 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

