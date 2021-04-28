Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 124,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

