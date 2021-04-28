ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 160,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,590,010 shares.The stock last traded at $12.84 and had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11,098.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $4,872,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

