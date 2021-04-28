Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Ingevity stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 408,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,261. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

