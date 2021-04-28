Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,700 shares, a growth of 1,627.2% from the March 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,007.0 days.

Shares of IPHYF stock remained flat at $$4.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Innate Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

