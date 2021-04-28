Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$772 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.10 million.Inovalon also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.73-0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.44.

INOV stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 442,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,529. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $30.77.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

