Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Receives $161.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of IPHI traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.27. 196,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.34. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

