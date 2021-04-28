Insider Buying: Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ADX stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $19.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
