Insider Buying: Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADX stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 181,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 65,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

