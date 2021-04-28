Insider Buying: Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Purchases 4,550 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director John P. Ducrest purchased 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BFST traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. 13,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,908. The company has a market capitalization of $484.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $24.95.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.