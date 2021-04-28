Insider Buying: Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Buys 18,000 Shares of Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,350.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 1,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,335.00.
  • On Thursday, April 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 33,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$29,815.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 34,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.00.
  • On Thursday, April 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 15,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$12,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$8,360.00.
  • On Friday, March 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 7,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$6,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00.
  • On Friday, March 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 9,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$7,830.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 21,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$19,995.00.

Shares of POE traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$0.96.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

