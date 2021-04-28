Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. 152,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,456. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on BRX shares. Truist raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

