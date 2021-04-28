Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 26,895 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $83,374.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $37,278.85.
  • On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.
  • On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.
  • On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.
  • On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.
  • On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.
  • On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $676,782.65.
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $106,983.28.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78.
  • On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Comments


