Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of EVERTEC stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 305,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EVERTEC by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,655,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EVERTEC by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,785,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
