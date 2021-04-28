Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 305,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EVERTEC by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,655,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EVERTEC by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,785,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

