Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $970,650.00.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 865,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.