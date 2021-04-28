Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,493.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59.

Shares of GoPro stock remained flat at $$11.76 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 151,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.59 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 17.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 97,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 14.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

