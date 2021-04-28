Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $360,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $336,339.90.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $334,720.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $880,960.00.

PD traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 990,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,748. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $542,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

