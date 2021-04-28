Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,894.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,114 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $126,415.78.

On Monday, April 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $70,400.00.

On Sunday, March 21st, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $109,003.44.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $88,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $144,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $160,897.59.

NYSE RIV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. 81,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,706. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

