Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Sells 35,727 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,994 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,501,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

