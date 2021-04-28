INT Chain Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. INT Chain has a total market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065605 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00084171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00020007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.08 or 0.00865670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00064761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00096857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT Chain

